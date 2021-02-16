In the last trading session, 1,330,380 Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.91 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.97 Million. BTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.87% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 56.7% up since then. When we look at Ballantyne Strong, Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 425.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Ballantyne Strong, Inc (BTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BTN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ballantyne Strong, Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) trade information

Instantly BTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.04- on Friday, Feb 12 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 106.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTN’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +106.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 106.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (BTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.27%. The 2021 estimates are for Ballantyne Strong, Inc earnings to increase by 20.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.84% of Ballantyne Strong, Inc shares while 87.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.43%. There are 21 institutions holding the Ballantyne Strong, Inc stock share, with Ariel Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.58% of the shares, roughly 2.65 Million BTN shares worth $4.14 Million.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 1.3 Million shares worth $2.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 208983 shares estimated at $326.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 204.58 Thousand shares worth around $321.19 Thousand.