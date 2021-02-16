In the last trading session, 2,485,121 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $7.33 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $398.67 Million. BW’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.41% off its 52-week high of $8.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 89.5% up since then. When we look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.93 Million.

Analysts gave the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Although BW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.24- on Friday, Feb 12 added 11.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 0.7% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 371.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.73, meaning bulls need a downside of -90.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BW’s forecast low is $0.73 with $0.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -90.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. earnings to increase by 92.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.5% per year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.94% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. shares while 63.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.01%. There are 59 institutions holding the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 27.29% of the shares, roughly 14.19 Million BW shares worth $32.92 Million.

SCW Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 1.89 Million shares worth $4.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 918791 shares estimated at $2.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 482.4 Thousand shares worth around $1.12 Million.