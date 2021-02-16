In the last trading session, 1,603,952 Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.84 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.16 Million. AESE’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.16% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 85.92% up since then. When we look at Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 Million.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Although AESE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.59- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 20.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.8%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is 0.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 304.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 124.91 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.36% over the past 6 months, a -21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will rise +37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.23 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $6.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.46 Million and $6.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.32% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares while 1.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.54%. There are 15 institutions holding the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 211.6 Thousand AESE shares worth $266.62 Thousand.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 176.82 Thousand shares worth $222.79 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 153539 shares estimated at $193.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 60.62 Thousand shares worth around $95.78 Thousand.