In the last trading session, 2,251,739 Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $5.71 changed hands at $0.45 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.57 Million. AAME’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.68% off its 52-week high of $15.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 72.33% up since then. When we look at Atlantic American Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AAME as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atlantic American Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) trade information

Instantly AAME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.85- on Monday, Feb 08 added 27.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is 1.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Atlantic American Corporation earnings to increase by 28.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.03% of Atlantic American Corporation shares while 5.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.65%. There are 21 institutions holding the Atlantic American Corporation stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.77% of the shares, roughly 566.35 Thousand AAME shares worth $1.13 Million.

Biglari, Sadar holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 82.99 Thousand shares worth $165.98 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 238675 shares estimated at $482.12 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 74.86 Thousand shares worth around $149.71 Thousand.