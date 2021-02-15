In the last trading session, 720,805 Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $5.53 changed hands at $0.6 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $513.22 Million. YRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.17% off its 52-week high of $5.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.7, which suggests the last value was 51.18% up since then. When we look at Yiren Digital Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 130.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 135.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YRD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yiren Digital Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

Instantly YRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.65- on Friday, Feb 12 added 2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 224.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.95 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yiren Digital Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $121.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $316.74 Million and $293.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -58.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 177%. The 2021 estimates are for Yiren Digital Ltd. earnings to decrease by -27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.5% per year.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yiren Digital Ltd. shares while 4.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.1%. There are 40 institutions holding the Yiren Digital Ltd. stock share, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.63% of the shares, roughly 2.05 Million YRD shares worth $6.02 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.14% or 829.46 Thousand shares worth $2.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Davis Global Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 541744 shares estimated at $1.78 Million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 1.9% of the shares, roughly 220.96 Thousand shares worth around $726.95 Thousand.