In the last trading session, 238,505 Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $19.72 changed hands at -$3.05 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.8 Million. YTEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.58% off its 52-week high of $22.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.5, which suggests the last value was 82.25% up since then. When we look at Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 403.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YTEN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Although YTEN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.49 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 16.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 1.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YTEN’s forecast low is $24 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +259.85% over the past 6 months, a 88.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will rise +94.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $230Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140Million and $179Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. earnings to increase by 4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.45% of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. shares while 8.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.03%. There are 20 institutions holding the Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. stock share, with Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 93.13 Thousand YTEN shares worth $723.58 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 42.4 Thousand shares worth $245.07 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2925 shares estimated at $16.91 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 2.58 Thousand shares worth around $20.08 Thousand.