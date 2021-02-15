In the last trading session, 268,938 Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $158.4 Million. YTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.7% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.543, which suggests the last value was 79.43% up since then. When we look at Yatra Online, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 626.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YTRA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yatra Online, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Although YTRA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.94- on Monday, Feb 08 added 10.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YTRA’s forecast low is $3.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Yatra Online, Inc. earnings to increase by 32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.97% of Yatra Online, Inc. shares while 55.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.59%. There are 26 institutions holding the Yatra Online, Inc. stock share, with MAK Capital One LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.59% of the shares, roughly 7.8 Million YTRA shares worth $5.85 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.27% or 5.32 Million shares worth $3.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 105000 shares estimated at $78.75 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 6.61 Thousand shares worth around $12.75 Thousand.