In the last trading session, 176,258 Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.08 Million. XELB’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.72% off its 52-week high of $2.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 79.49% up since then. When we look at Xcel Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XELB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Xcel Brands, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Instantly XELB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.09 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 6.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.85, meaning bulls need a downside of -56.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XELB’s forecast low is $0.85 with $0.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.9 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Xcel Brands, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $12.7 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.93 Million and $11.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Xcel Brands, Inc. earnings to decrease by -405.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.34% of Xcel Brands, Inc. shares while 7.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.38%. There are 14 institutions holding the Xcel Brands, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 202.19 Thousand XELB shares worth $244.65 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 163.85 Thousand shares worth $125.53 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 151456 shares estimated at $116.03 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 91Thousand shares worth around $69.72 Thousand.