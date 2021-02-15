In the last trading session, 166,902 Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.5 Million. TAIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.14% off its 52-week high of $4.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 52.13% up since then. When we look at Taitron Components Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 195.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TAIT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Taitron Components Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) trade information

Although TAIT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.99- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 15.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Taitron Components Incorporated earnings to decrease by -45.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TAIT Dividends

The 3.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.89% of Taitron Components Incorporated shares while 13.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.07%. There are 12 institutions holding the Taitron Components Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.4% of the shares, roughly 372.97 Thousand TAIT shares worth $1.21 Million.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 185Thousand shares worth $601.25 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 68500 shares estimated at $164.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 10Thousand shares worth around $24Thousand.