In the last trading session, 374,629 Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.6 changed hands at -$0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $306.02 Million. PROG’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.29% off its 52-week high of $15.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.08, which suggests the last value was 45% up since then. When we look at Progenity, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 645.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 888.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Progenity, Inc. (PROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PROG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Progenity, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Although PROG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.33- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 11.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PROG’s forecast low is $5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +114.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Progenity, Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.34% of Progenity, Inc. shares while 65.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.41%. There are 56 institutions holding the Progenity, Inc. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.72% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million PROG shares worth $34.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 632.35 Thousand shares worth $3.36 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Alger Fund-Small Cap Growth Fund and Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio. With 175679 shares estimated at $876.64 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 141.68 Thousand shares worth around $1.28 Million.