In the last trading session, 21,785 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25 changed hands at $0.42 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $550.64 Million. CDAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.4% off its 52-week high of $37.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.9, which suggests the last value was 68.4% up since then. When we look at Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CDAK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.54.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, meaning bulls need an upside of 40% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDAK’s forecast low is $29 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16% for it to hit the projected low.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.16% of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. shares while 20.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.59%. There are 8 institutions holding the Codiak BioSciences, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15% of the shares, roughly 2.82 Million CDAK shares worth $90.93 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.3% or 431Thousand shares worth $13.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 371203 shares estimated at $11.99 Million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 118.25 Thousand shares worth around $3.82 Million.