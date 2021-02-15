In the last trading session, 182,624 China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $14.28 changed hands at $1.27 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.87 Million. JRJC’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.89% off its 52-week high of $31.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.65, which suggests the last value was 74.44% up since then. When we look at China Finance Online Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 247.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.11 Million.

Analysts gave the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JRJC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) trade information

Instantly JRJC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.49 on Friday, Feb 12 added 7.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45, meaning bulls need an upside of 215.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JRJC’s forecast low is $45 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +215.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 215.13% for it to hit the projected low.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.6%. The 2021 estimates are for China Finance Online Co. Limited earnings to increase by 94.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares while 11.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.99%. There are 7 institutions holding the China Finance Online Co. Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 107.9 Thousand JRJC shares worth $851.36 Thousand.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 200 shares worth $1.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 1817 shares estimated at $14.52 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 564 shares worth around $5.53 Thousand.