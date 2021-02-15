In the last trading session, 119,807 Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.12 Million. VOLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.86% off its 52-week high of $3.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.97% up since then. When we look at Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 131.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VOLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) trade information

Although VOLT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.34- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 11.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VOLT’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Volt Information Sciences, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +121.8% over the past 6 months, a -121.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will rise +62%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $215Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219.25 Million and $209.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.71% of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. shares while 26.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.08%. There are 28 institutions holding the Volt Information Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Fortis Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 1.42 Million VOLT shares worth $2.51 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 798.64 Thousand shares worth $1.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 572256 shares estimated at $806.88 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 244.19 Thousand shares worth around $310.12 Thousand.