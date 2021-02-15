In the last trading session, 158,073 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.15 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.36 Million. VMAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.15% off its 52-week high of $17.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.7, which suggests the last value was 29.37% up since then. When we look at Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 338.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VMAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VMAR’s forecast low is $25.44 with $25.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 67.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.97% of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. stock share, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 65.51 Thousand VMAR shares worth $881.11 Thousand.