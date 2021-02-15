In the last trading session, 106,105 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.64 changed hands at -$0.93 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $352.81 Million. VRCA’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.77% off its 52-week high of $16.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.02, which suggests the last value was 55.87% up since then. When we look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 121.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VRCA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Although VRCA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.91 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 19.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRCA’s forecast low is $17 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.85% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 34.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.81%. There are 75 institutions holding the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.19% of the shares, roughly 3.41 Million VRCA shares worth $26.4 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 1.48 Million shares worth $11.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Buffalo Small Cap Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 556860 shares estimated at $4.31 Million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 327.64 Thousand shares worth around $3.77 Million.