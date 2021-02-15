In the last trading session, 326,039 Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.19 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.41 Million. VCNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.67% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 48.9% up since then. When we look at Vaccinex, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 795.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 679.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VCNX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vaccinex, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Instantly VCNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.38- on Monday, Feb 08 added 5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 253.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 119.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VCNX’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +119.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 119.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaccinex, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -41.89% over the past 6 months, a 36.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaccinex, Inc. will rise +2.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vaccinex, Inc. earnings to increase by 3.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.4% of Vaccinex, Inc. shares while 50.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.76%. There are 27 institutions holding the Vaccinex, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.64% of the shares, roughly 142.3 Thousand VCNX shares worth $253.29 Thousand.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 58.3 Thousand shares worth $103.77 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 121573 shares estimated at $216.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 20.72 Thousand shares worth around $36.89 Thousand.