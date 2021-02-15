In the last trading session, 487,632 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.4 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $100.24 Million. TGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.14% off its 52-week high of $1.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 78.57% up since then. When we look at TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 493.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.14 Million.

Analysts gave the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TGA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 40% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGA’s forecast low is $0.83 with $3.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.71% for it to hit the projected low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.44 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $44.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.79 Million and $20.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 116.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.1%. The 2021 estimates are for TransGlobe Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -125.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.14% per year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 3.1 Million shares worth $1.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3402269 shares estimated at $1.39 Million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 403.94 Thousand shares worth around $155.68 Thousand.