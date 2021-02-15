In the last trading session, 209,320 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s per share price at $31.19 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.69 Billion. TR’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.1% off its 52-week high of $58.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.99, which suggests the last value was 7.05% up since then. When we look at Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) trade information

Instantly TR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.29 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, meaning bulls need a downside of -53.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TR’s forecast low is $14.56 with $14.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 15.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9% per year.

TR Dividends

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 20 – April 26, 2021. The 1.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.02% per year.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. shares while 43.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.18%. There are 266 institutions holding the Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 2.13 Million TR shares worth $63.2 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.9% or 1.93 Million shares worth $59.57 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 975038 shares estimated at $28.96 Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 545.12 Thousand shares worth around $16.19 Million.