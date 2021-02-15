In the last trading session, 348,038 TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.75. With the company’s per share price at $5.05 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.64 Million. TOMZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -237.43% off its 52-week high of $17.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the last value was 61.98% up since then. When we look at TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 185.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.82 Million.

Analysts gave the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TOMZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Although TOMZ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.50- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 22.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 308.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.8%. The 2021 estimates are for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. earnings to increase by 29.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.96% of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3.06 Thousand TOMZ shares worth $13.98 Thousand.