In the last trading session, 346,253 The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s per share price at $5.16 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.6 Million. DXYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.59% off its 52-week high of $5.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 89.73% up since then. When we look at The Dixie Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 183.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 247.18 Million.

Analysts gave the The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DXYN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Dixie Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) trade information

Instantly DXYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.50- on Friday, Feb 12 added 6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 105.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXYN’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.1% for it to hit the projected low.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.56 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Dixie Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $98.17 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.65 Million and $105.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 83.8%. The 2021 estimates are for The Dixie Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 172%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.66% of The Dixie Group, Inc. shares while 35.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.13%. There are 35 institutions holding the The Dixie Group, Inc. stock share, with Hodges Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million DXYN shares worth $3.48 Million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.82% or 1.32 Million shares worth $1.18 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1052240 shares estimated at $945.96 Thousand under it, the former controlled 7.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 168.58 Thousand shares worth around $151.55 Thousand.