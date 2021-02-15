In the last trading session, 395,921 Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.6. With the company’s per share price at $3.23 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.85 Million. SYPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.74% off its 52-week high of $3.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 83.28% up since then. When we look at Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 766.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYPR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Instantly SYPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.90- on Monday, Feb 08 added 17.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is 0.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -61.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYPR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.7 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $20Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.56 Million and $25Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Sypris Solutions, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.18% of Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares while 6.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.47%. There are 16 institutions holding the Sypris Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million SYPR shares worth $1.66 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 126.41 Thousand shares worth $140.31 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 86639 shares estimated at $96.17 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 84.4 Thousand shares worth around $93.69 Thousand.