In the last trading session, 550,319 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.64 changed hands at $1.18 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.06 Billion. SUMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.98% off its 52-week high of $46.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.71, which suggests the last value was 57.85% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUMO’s forecast low is $26 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.49% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares while 60.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.34%. There are 104 institutions holding the Sumo Logic, Inc. stock share, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.3% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million SUMO shares worth $140.57 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 5.39 Million shares worth $117.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1613788 shares estimated at $46.12 Million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $20.65 Million.