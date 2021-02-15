In the last trading session, 189,208 Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $7.7 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $635.83 Million. SMMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.74% off its 52-week high of $12.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 83.38% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 227.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.30 on Monday, Feb 08 added 37.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 392.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -48.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMMT’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Summit Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +121.9% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Summit Therapeutics Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.92 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $12.92 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.43 Million and $19.43 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Summit Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -392.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.57% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares while 10.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.87%. There are 21 institutions holding the Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Polar Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 5Million SMMT shares worth $17.2 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.9% or 1.57 Million shares worth $5.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 711929 shares estimated at $3.35 Million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 19.41 Thousand shares worth around $91.23 Thousand.