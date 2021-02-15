In the last trading session, 347,819 STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.94 Million. SSKN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.48% off its 52-week high of $2.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 65.28% up since then. When we look at STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 233.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.94 Million.

Analysts gave the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SSKN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) trade information

Although SSKN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.30- on Friday, Feb 12 added 6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 206.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SSKN’s forecast low is $3 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.69 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $6.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.9 Million and $6.73 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.1%. The 2021 estimates are for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.57% of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. shares while 72.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.59%. There are 26 institutions holding the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 4.69 Million SSKN shares worth $6.32 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.18% or 1.41 Million shares worth $2.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 517774 shares estimated at $698.99 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 83.71 Thousand shares worth around $113.01 Thousand.