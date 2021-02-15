In the last trading session, 522,987 Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $3.48 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.38 Million. ANY’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.48% off its 52-week high of $5.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 90.52% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 971.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ANY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.49- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 22.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 0.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 253.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40, meaning bulls need an upside of 1049.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANY’s forecast low is $40 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1049.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1049.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.6 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sphere 3D Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $24Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Sphere 3D Corp. earnings to increase by 79.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.28% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares while 6.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.82%. There are 10 institutions holding the Sphere 3D Corp. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 249.32 Thousand ANY shares worth $615.81 Thousand.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 145.3 Thousand shares worth $358.89 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.