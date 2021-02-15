In the last trading session, 192,361 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.76 changed hands at $1.56 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48 Billion. SBTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.56% off its 52-week high of $54.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.22, which suggests the last value was 45.89% up since then. When we look at Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 140.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 296.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SBTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBTX’s forecast low is $40 with $58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.58% of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 36.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.73%. There are 3 institutions holding the Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 3.44 Million SBTX shares worth $159.47 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 390.16 Thousand shares worth $18.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 922046 shares estimated at $42.73 Million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 274.48 Thousand shares worth around $12.72 Million.