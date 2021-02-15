In the last trading session, 363,615 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.93 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.74 Million. STSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -420.92% off its 52-week high of $36.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.5, which suggests the last value was 49.49% up since then. When we look at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 818.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended STSA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Although STSA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.47- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 849.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -47.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STSA’s forecast low is $3.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -255%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.84% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 56.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.74%. There are 77 institutions holding the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 26.87% of the shares, roughly 4.68 Million STSA shares worth $18.21 Million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.82% or 1.89 Million shares worth $7.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 218684 shares estimated at $1.01 Million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 148.2 Thousand shares worth around $576.51 Thousand.