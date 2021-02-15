In the last trading session, 380,435 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.41. With the company’s per share price at $5.27 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $189.34 Million. SD’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.26% off its 52-week high of $5.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the last value was 86.72% up since then. When we look at SandRidge Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 453.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.51 Million.

Analysts gave the SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SandRidge Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.60- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 5.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 452.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SD’s forecast low is $6.62 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.62% for it to hit the projected low.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.15%. The 2021 estimates are for SandRidge Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of SandRidge Energy, Inc. shares while 55.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.83%. There are 75 institutions holding the SandRidge Energy, Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.41% of the shares, roughly 4.82 Million SD shares worth $7.95 Million.

Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 3.07 Million shares worth $5.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. With 705259 shares estimated at $1.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 488.41 Thousand shares worth around $805.87 Thousand.