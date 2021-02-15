In the last trading session, 112,335 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $6.08 changed hands at -$0.34 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.93 Million. RMCF’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.57% off its 52-week high of $8.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RMCF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) trade information

Although RMCF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.80- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 22.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, meaning bulls need an upside of 196.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMCF’s forecast low is $18 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +196.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 196.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.49% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. shares while 27.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.06%. There are 27 institutions holding the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 504.97 Thousand RMCF shares worth $2.05 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 486.62 Thousand shares worth $1.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 400000 shares estimated at $1.07 Million under it, the former controlled 6.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 162.62 Thousand shares worth around $435.83 Thousand.