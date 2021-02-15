In the last trading session, 196,956 Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $11.07 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $590.4 Million. REV’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.63% off its 52-week high of $22.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 64.23% up since then. When we look at Revlon, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Revlon, Inc. (REV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended REV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Revlon, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

Although REV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.18 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 9.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REV’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Revlon, Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $698.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Revlon, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $487Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $712.6 Million and $499.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Revlon, Inc. earnings to increase by 45.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.27% of Revlon, Inc. shares while 12.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.86%. There are 104 institutions holding the Revlon, Inc. stock share, with Mittleman Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.3% of the shares, roughly 1.76 Million REV shares worth $20.91 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.61% or 1.39 Million shares worth $8.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 202120 shares estimated at $1.28 Million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 177.61 Thousand shares worth around $1.12 Million.