In the last trading session, 231,318 Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $8.95 changed hands at $0.81 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $211.04 Million. RENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.38% off its 52-week high of $9.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 94.97% up since then. When we look at Renren Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 168.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Renren Inc. (RENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RENN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Renren Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

Instantly RENN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.17- on Friday, Feb 12 added 2.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) is 0.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.1, meaning bulls need a downside of -43.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RENN’s forecast low is $5.1 with $5.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Renren Inc. earnings to increase by 66.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49% of Renren Inc. shares while 12.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.09%. There are 14 institutions holding the Renren Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 134.83 Thousand RENN shares worth $540.68 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 13.36 Thousand shares worth $63.74 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.