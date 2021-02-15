In the last trading session, 262,063 Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.66. With the company’s per share price at $12.77 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $482.92 Million. PVAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.27% off its 52-week high of $19.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 92.25% up since then. When we look at Penn Virginia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 475.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PVAC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Penn Virginia Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) trade information

Instantly PVAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.13 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PVAC’s forecast low is $10 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Penn Virginia Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.26% over the past 6 months, a -41.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Penn Virginia Corporation will drop -66.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -40.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.85 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Penn Virginia Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $72Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $123.92 Million and $91.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Penn Virginia Corporation earnings to decrease by -68.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares while 74.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.02%. There are 157 institutions holding the Penn Virginia Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.55% of the shares, roughly 2.36 Million PVAC shares worth $23.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 1.17 Million shares worth $11.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 980334 shares estimated at $9.95 Million under it, the former controlled 6.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 553.81 Thousand shares worth around $5.45 Million.