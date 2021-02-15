In the last trading session, 807,602 Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.2 Million. PPBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.42% off its 52-week high of $14.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.2, which suggests the last value was 62.96% up since then. When we look at Purple Biotech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 558.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PPBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Purple Biotech Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

Instantly PPBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.25- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 18.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 185.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 320.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PPBT’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +320.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 320.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Purple Biotech Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of Purple Biotech Ltd. shares while 14.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.77%. There are 20 institutions holding the Purple Biotech Ltd. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.2% of the shares, roughly 346.2 Thousand PPBT shares worth $1.53 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 128.9 Thousand shares worth $491.11 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.