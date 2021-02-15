In the last trading session, 468,437 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $49.79 changed hands at $3.63 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.38 Billion. PUBM’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.69% off its 52-week high of $58.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.42, which suggests the last value was 54.97% up since then. When we look at PubMatic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 536.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 948.06 Million.

Analysts gave the PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PUBM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PubMatic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, meaning bulls need a downside of -29.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PUBM’s forecast low is $32 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.73% for it to hit the projected low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PubMatic, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

Lord Abbett & Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 408.53 Thousand shares worth $11.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. With 49453 shares estimated at $1.38 Million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 40.58 Thousand shares worth around $1.13 Million.