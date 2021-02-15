In the last trading session, 748,512 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $197.05 changed hands at -$3.69 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.28 Billion. PRLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.43% off its 52-week high of $286.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.19, which suggests the last value was 67.93% up since then. When we look at Proto Labs, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 440.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PRLB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Proto Labs, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Although PRLB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $235.7 on Monday, Feb 08 added 16.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRLB’s forecast low is $115 with $235 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Proto Labs, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.82% over the past 6 months, a -2.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Proto Labs, Inc. will drop -22.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.45 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Proto Labs, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $110.28 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111.89 Million and $115.11 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Proto Labs, Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Proto Labs, Inc. shares while 109.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.12%. There are 368 institutions holding the Proto Labs, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.26% of the shares, roughly 4.35 Million PRLB shares worth $667.16 Million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.01% or 3.75 Million shares worth $485.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 3215376 shares estimated at $493.24 Million under it, the former controlled 12.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 7.8% of the shares, roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $270.3 Million.