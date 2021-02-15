In the last trading session, 289,678 PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.2. With the company’s per share price at $9.52 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.44 Million. PLXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.04% off its 52-week high of $10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the last value was 81.09% up since then. When we look at PLx Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.37 Million.

Analysts gave the PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PLx Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Instantly PLXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.00 on Friday, Feb 12 added 4.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 496.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLXP’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.46% for it to hit the projected low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.6%. The 2021 estimates are for PLx Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.35% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares while 54.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.63%. There are 21 institutions holding the PLx Pharma Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.59% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million PLXP shares worth $4.76 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 294.6 Thousand shares worth $951.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 178053 shares estimated at $575.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 106.7 Thousand shares worth around $344.63 Thousand.