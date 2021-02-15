In the last trading session, 167,743 PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.26 Million. PHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.9% off its 52-week high of $7.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 58.91% up since then. When we look at PHX Minerals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 139.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.54 Million.

Analysts gave the PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PHX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PHX Minerals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Instantly PHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.60- on Monday, Feb 08 added 8.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHX’s forecast low is $3.6 with $3.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.76% for it to hit the projected low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PHX Minerals Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +42.67% over the past 6 months, a -120% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PHX Minerals Inc. will drop -100.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -118.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.19 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PHX Minerals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $6Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $10.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.3%. The 2021 estimates are for PHX Minerals Inc. earnings to increase by 42.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.64% per year.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.28% of PHX Minerals Inc. shares while 44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.2%. There are 57 institutions holding the PHX Minerals Inc. stock share, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 2.61 Million PHX shares worth $3.73 Million.

Trigran Investments Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.52% or 2.36 Million shares worth $3.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 347215 shares estimated at $496.52 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1% of the shares, roughly 223.32 Thousand shares worth around $319.34 Thousand.