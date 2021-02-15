In the last trading session, 348,993 Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.86 Million. PVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.66% off its 52-week high of $2.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 67.61% up since then. When we look at Permianville Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 321.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PVL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Permianville Royalty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) trade information

Instantly PVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.47 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 3.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 885Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PVL’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.9 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $8.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.1 Million and $3.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 168.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Permianville Royalty Trust earnings to decrease by -33.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares while 4.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.96%. There are 15 institutions holding the Permianville Royalty Trust stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 903.23 Thousand PVL shares worth $660.71 Thousand.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 74.96 Thousand shares worth $52.43 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.