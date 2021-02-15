In the last trading session, 375,792 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.21 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12 Billion. PASG’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.25% off its 52-week high of $38.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.09, which suggests the last value was 61.86% up since then. When we look at Passage Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 836.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PASG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Passage Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Although PASG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $23.25 on Monday, Feb 08 added 8.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PASG’s forecast low is $25 with $35.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Passage Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -257.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.38% of Passage Bio, Inc. shares while 79.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.36%. There are 111 institutions holding the Passage Bio, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.16% of the shares, roughly 6.96 Million PASG shares worth $91.28 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 5.28 Million shares worth $134.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 729545 shares estimated at $12.26 Million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 702.57 Thousand shares worth around $11.81 Million.