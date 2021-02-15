In the last trading session, 402,124 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $19.39 changed hands at -$2.31 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138Million. ONVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.88% off its 52-week high of $21.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.8, which suggests the last value was 80.4% up since then. When we look at Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 227.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONVO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Although ONVO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.92 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 18.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 350.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONVO’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Organovo Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 37.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of Organovo Holdings, Inc. shares while 41.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.32%. There are 53 institutions holding the Organovo Holdings, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.99% of the shares, roughly 1.42 Million ONVO shares worth $11.25 Million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 478.57 Thousand shares worth $5.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 828825 shares estimated at $10.19 Million under it, the former controlled 11.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 5.26% of the shares, roughly 374.19 Thousand shares worth around $4.6 Million.