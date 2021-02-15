In the last trading session, 418,603 NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.2. With the company’s per share price at $11.69 changed hands at $0.56 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $270.95 Million. NBSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.9% off its 52-week high of $12.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the last value was 61.33% up since then. When we look at NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 395.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 270.88 Million.

Analysts gave the NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NBSE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Instantly NBSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.89 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 9.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) is 0.5% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 915.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBSE’s forecast low is $15 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.31% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.2%. The 2021 estimates are for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 72%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4% per year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 31.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.52%. There are 76 institutions holding the NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Greenlight Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million NBSE shares worth $15.39 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 929.23 Thousand shares worth $6.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 537337 shares estimated at $4.08 Million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 406.87 Thousand shares worth around $2.84 Million.