In the last trading session, 488,157 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.78 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $219.98 Million. NMCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.39% off its 52-week high of $7.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 92.18% up since then. When we look at Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 312.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NMCI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) trade information

Instantly NMCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.01- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 98.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -26.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMCI’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. earnings to decrease by -42.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.73% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares while 21.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.83%. There are 27 institutions holding the Navios Maritime Containers L.P. stock share, with Mangrove Partners the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 3.31 Million NMCI shares worth $3.43 Million.

683 Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 2.24 Million shares worth $2.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.