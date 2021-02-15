In the last trading session, 384,713 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $109.51 changed hands at -$4.32 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.11 Billion. FIZZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.37% off its 52-week high of $196.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.71, which suggests the last value was 67.39% up since then. When we look at National Beverage Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.65 Million.

Analysts gave the National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FIZZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. National Beverage Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) trade information

Although FIZZ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $122.9 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 10.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIZZ’s forecast low is $62 with $92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.38% for it to hit the projected low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.4%. The 2021 estimates are for National Beverage Corp. earnings to decrease by -7.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.56% per year.