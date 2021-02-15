In the last trading session, 123,398 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $73.15 changed hands at $2.5 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92 Billion. MASS’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.82% off its 52-week high of $79.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.25, which suggests the last value was 40.87% up since then. When we look at 908 Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 264.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.71 Million.

Analysts gave the 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MASS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 908 Devices Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MASS’s forecast low is $65 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.14% for it to hit the projected low.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 908 Devices Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.71% of 908 Devices Inc. shares while 0.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.01%. There are 1 institutions holding the 908 Devices Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.88% of the shares, roughly 748.57 Thousand MASS shares worth $42.63 Million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 325Thousand shares worth $18.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 436184 shares estimated at $24.84 Million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 425Thousand shares worth around $24.2 Million.