In the last trading session, 354,434 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $2.49 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $96.74 Million. MMLP’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.63% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 63.45% up since then. When we look at Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 217.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 213.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MMLP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) trade information

Instantly MMLP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.75- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 9.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 117.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMLP’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.61 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $207.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $241.86 Million and $198.88 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -85.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. earnings to increase by 139.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.6% per year.

MMLP Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17, 2021. The 0.8% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.8% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 20.64% per year.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.03% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 27.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.57%. There are 43 institutions holding the Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.16% of the shares, roughly 8.22 Million MMLP shares worth $9.62 Million.

Barclays PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.41% or 934.8 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. With 8026434 shares estimated at $13Million under it, the former controlled 20.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 190.35 Thousand shares worth around $308.36 Thousand.