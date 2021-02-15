In the last trading session, 123,472 Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $6.14 changed hands at $0.34 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.28 Million. MARPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.25% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 83.55% up since then. When we look at Marine Petroleum Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 546.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MARPS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marine Petroleum Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Instantly MARPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.00- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 12.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is 0.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Marine Petroleum Trust earnings to decrease by -9.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 19, 2020. The 0.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.82% per year.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares while 1.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.93%. There are 6 institutions holding the Marine Petroleum Trust stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 27.23 Thousand MARPS shares worth $90.66 Thousand.

Fruth Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 10Thousand shares worth $33.3 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.