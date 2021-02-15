In the last trading session, 220,511 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $6.97 changed hands at -$1.01 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.58 Million. LEXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.68% off its 52-week high of $8.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.97, which suggests the last value was 43.04% up since then. When we look at Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 189.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LEXX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, meaning bulls need an upside of 416.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEXX’s forecast low is $36 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +416.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 416.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. earnings to increase by 10.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.