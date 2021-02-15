In the last trading session, 931,809 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $11 changed hands at $0.8 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $323.07 Million. ORMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.64% off its 52-week high of $11.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.4, which suggests the last value was 78.18% up since then. When we look at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ORMP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.40 on Friday, Feb 12 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 1.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORMP’s forecast low is $11 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +109.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0% for it to hit the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +202.2% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise +19%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 31.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 14.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.84%. There are 40 institutions holding the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 372.42 Thousand ORMP shares worth $1.58 Million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 197.76 Thousand shares worth $516.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 53220 shares estimated at $225.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 16.96 Thousand shares worth around $71.9 Thousand.