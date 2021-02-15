In the last trading session, 273,722 One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.11 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.55 Million. OSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.02% off its 52-week high of $6.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 90.34% up since then. When we look at One Stop Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 315.12 Million.

Analysts gave the One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OSS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. One Stop Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

Although OSS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.68- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 8.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSS’s forecast low is $3.5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.72% for it to hit the projected low.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the One Stop Systems, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +164.5% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for One Stop Systems, Inc. will drop -42.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.17 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that One Stop Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $11.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.43 Million and $13.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for One Stop Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 34.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.21% of One Stop Systems, Inc. shares while 29.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.3%. There are 27 institutions holding the One Stop Systems, Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.86% of the shares, roughly 974.26 Thousand OSS shares worth $2.05 Million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 746.23 Thousand shares worth $1.57 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 197682 shares estimated at $790.73 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 190.27 Thousand shares worth around $399.56 Thousand.