In the last trading session, 479,008 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.42 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.03 Million. NURO’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.53% off its 52-week high of $6.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 82.95% up since then. When we look at NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 665.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

Analysts gave the NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NURO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Instantly NURO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.89- on Friday, Feb 12 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is 0.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, meaning bulls need an upside of 952.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NURO’s forecast low is $50 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +952.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 952.63% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.3%. The 2021 estimates are for NeuroMetrix, Inc. earnings to increase by 82.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1% of NeuroMetrix, Inc. shares while 1.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.59%. There are 9 institutions holding the NeuroMetrix, Inc. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 34.84 Thousand NURO shares worth $59.23 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 15.95 Thousand shares worth $27.11 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 15945 shares estimated at $27.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 602 shares worth around $1.02 Thousand.